Nets Fall to Skyhawks at Home

December 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the College Park Skyhawks (8-4), 128-108, on Sunday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum.

Seven Nets scored in double figures in the loss, including forward AJ Lawson, who scored 27 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes. While on assignment with Long Island, Brooklyn guard/forward Dariq Whitehead posted 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes. Brooklyn two-way guard Cui Yongxi added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes. Long Island guard Tyson Etienne recorded 13 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes. Nets center Patrick Gardner tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and one block in 27 minutes. Long Island guards Killian Hayes and Amari Bailey posted 10 points each in 30 and 22 minutes, respectively.

Both teams went back-and-forth to begin the first quarter, tying the match twice. College Park slipped away and closed the period ahead by nine, 32-23. Long Island tried to shrink the gap, but College Park maintained its efforts. The Skyhawks outscored the Nets 30-22 in the period to close the first half ahead by 17, 62-45.

Long Island continued to struggle in the third quarter despite both teams scoring 29 points each in the period. College Park maintained its lead and closed the quarter still ahead by 17, 91-74. The Skyhawks kept their foot on the gas for the entirety of the fourth quarter and went on to defeat the Nets by 20, 128-108.

Skyhawks guard Jordan Bowden tallied 23 points, four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. College Park forward Kevon Harris added 19 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Long Island will face Maine on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., while College Park will travel to face Westchester on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.

