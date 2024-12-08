Osceola Magic Defeated by Oklahoma City Blue

December 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (4-8) dropped its game to the Oklahoma City Blue (9-2) 129-105 on Sunday night. Oklahoma City guard Dillon Jones paced the way with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

After missing the last three games due to injury, guard Trevelin Queen returned to the Magic starting lineup and finished with a team-high 19 points. Jalen Slawson came off the bench and scored 14 points on 4-6 shooting from the field.

Oklahoma City guards Buddy Boeheim and Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 21 points on 6-11 shooting.

The Magic will finish their Tip-Off Tournament run with two home games against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14

Thursday's game can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Swish t-shirt courtesy of Florida Blue.

Saturday's match up will be on FanDuel Sports Network and Tubi. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Swish snow globe courtesy of 7Brew.

Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.