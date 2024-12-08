Coats Win Fourth Straight; 101-93 over Go-Go

Delaware Blue Coats guard Jeff Dowtin eyes the hoop

WILMINGTON - Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards helped guide the Blue Coats (6-6) to their fourth straight win with a 101-93 victory over the Capital City Go-Go (8-4) on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Chase Fieldhouse.

"We're just trying to get better each and every game," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "It's great to come back and put it together because I didn't think we played our best game, but we found a way to win."

It was a back-and-forth defensive battle, with the margin staying within seven points for either side for three and a half quarters of play.

Delaware finally grabbed control of the lead after Edwards nailed his fourth triple of the night to give the Blue Coats an eight-point advantage with 6:46 to go. Capital City refused to lay down though, cutting the lead to four, but the Blue Coats scored on five of their last six possessions to ice the game.

Dowtin and Edwards led the offensive charge for Delaware with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Darius Bazley added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Judah Mintz poured in 16 points off the bench. Isaiah Mobley tallied 11 rebounds as well.

Capital City was led by Jaylen Nowell, who dropped 26 points in his second game with the team. Mouhamadou Gueye (11), Michael Foster Jr. (10), and Erik Stevenson (10) added double figures as well, and Jalen McDaniels set a new season-high in rebounds with 11.

The two teams will square off again tomorrow for the second game of this back-to-back, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m at Chase Fieldhouse.

