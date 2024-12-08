Short-Staffed Rip City Remix Fall to Warriors, 126-109

December 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, OR - The Rip City Remix fell to the Santa Cruz Warriors in Portland on Saturday afternoon, 126-109. With only eight players available, the Remix ended the first quarter with just a one-point deficit after five lead changes. In the second quarter, the Remix held a six-point advantage with ten minutes remaining in the period, but the Warriors responded with a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead. After the halftime break, Santa Cruz quickly expanded their lead into the double-digits, which propelled the Warriors to securing the lead for the remainder of the game.

James Bouknight led the Remix with a season-high 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in the home loss. From the bench, Cameron Tyson followed with 23 points, three assists and one rebound. Issac Nogues neared a tripled-double, recording a Remix franchise record of 10 steals, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Forward Henri Drell provided an 18-point performance, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Sterling Manley also scored 18 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

For the Warriors, Reece Beekman was the leading scorer with 24 points, along with seven rebounds. Jackson Rowe followed with a season-best 21 points and eight rebounds. Two-way player Quinten Post posted 19 points and six rebounds, while assignment player Gui Santos earned 14 points and eight assists. Yuri Collins (13 points, seven assists) and Kevin Knox II (10 points, eight rebounds) also scored in double-figures.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will face the Santa Cruz Warriors again for the second matchup of the two-game series on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can stream the game on NBAGLeague.com.

