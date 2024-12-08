Iowa Wolves Drop Contest to Windy City Bulls, 104-91

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Iowa Wolves dropped a road contest to the Windy City Bulls by a score of 104-91 on Saturday night in NBA G League action at Now Arena.

The road loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Iowa (9-2) which remains in first place in the Central Division by one game ahead of Sioux Falls (8-3). The Wolves have three games remaining in the Tip-off Tournament portion of their schedule as they look to secure a spot in the Showcase Cup at the Winter Showcase.

Jesse Edwards led Iowa with 20 points and 10 rebounds with four of his teammates joining him in double figures scoring. Adam Sanogo led Windy City (4-8) with a game-high 24 points to go with 13 rebounds.

The start of the first quarter featured Iowa racing out to a 21-11 advantage after Jaylen Clark knocked down a three-pointer with 6:05 on the clock. After a timeout by Windy City, the Bulls used a 21-3 scoring run to end the quarter that helped them seize control and never trail again.

Windy City extended its advantage to 63-49 at halftime and then opened the second half on a 10-0 scoring run. The Bulls led by as many as 28 points in the third. Iowa didn't go away easily though coming back to within 11 points early in the fourth quarter. But Windy City kept the lead in double digits the rest of the game handing Iowa it first loss since Nov. 18.

Iowa will look to protect its 4-0 record at home when it hosts the Cleveland Charge Monday and Tuesday night followed by the Motor City Cruise on Dec. 13. All three home games at Wells Fargo Arena will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

