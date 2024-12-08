Raptors 905 Sign Jared Rhoden

December 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Sunday the team has signed and activated guard/forward Jared Rhoden. In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward Myles Burns.

Rhoden, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, joins the 905 with two years of NBA experience. He most recently was a member of the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract, where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals for their affiliate team, the Greensboro Swarm. In 81 career G League Showcase and regular-season contests with Motor City (2023-24) and College Park (2022-23), Rhoden held averages of 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Rhoden played in 122 collegiate games (72 starts) in four seasons at Seton Hall (2018-22). In his final season as a Pirate, he averaged a career-best in points and rebounds with 15.5 and 6.7, respectively, as well as 1.2 assists and 1.2 assists in 33.2 minutes per game.

Burns, selected by the 905 with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft, appeared in nine games this season, averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

