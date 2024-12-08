905 Comeback Effort Falls Short against the Knicks

December 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (3-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, dropped the final game of the seven game homestand to the Westchester Knicks (6-4) 114-119 Sunday afternoon. Eugene Omoruyi led the 905 with a 28-point, 16-rebound double-double. TJ Warren added a game-high 31 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

The 905 opened the ball game in a dominant fashion, starting the first quarter on a 11-2 run. The Knicks quickly responded with on a 14-4 run, before closing the first quarter up seven points. The 905 strung together a series of stops and baskets to tie the game at 40 points apiece before a 12-0 run from Westchester put the visitors up 12. The two teams traded baskets for the reminder of the second, with the Knicks taking a 13-point advantage going into the break.

The 905 mounted their comeback bid in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 25-16 midway through the third, tying the game at 84 points before seven straight Knicks points allowed them to go into the final from up seven. The final quarter was one of runs, however, the 905 were unable to overcome the deficit as they dropped their second straight game.

Jamal Shead provided complementary scoring on assignment from the Raptors with 20 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. Chuma Okeke added 17 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the Knicks victory.

The Raptors 905 return to Delaware to take on the Blue Coats, Friday at 6:00 pm, while the Knicks return home to host the College Park Skyhawks Wednesday at 11:00 am.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 25 25 34 30 114 OMORUYI 28 OMORUYI 16 SHEAD 10

KNICKS 32 31 28 28 119 WARREN 31 AHMAD 13 OKEKE 7

