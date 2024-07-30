Sky Carp vs. Captains Series-Opener Suspended

July 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - Tuesday night's first game of a scheduled six-game series between the Beloit Sky Carp (15-15, 45-48) and Lake County Captains (16-13, 57-38) has been suspended with no outs in the top of the second inning due to wet grounds. The two teams are tied at 0-0.

Beloit and Lake County will make up the remainder of this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, July 31. First pitch for Game 1, the resumption of Tuesday night's game, is scheduled for 4 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday night's game are good for both games on Wednesday, or they can be exchanged at the Captains Box Office for any remaining 2024 regular-season home game.

Wednesday's doubleheader and the remainder of the series will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV. Game 2 of Wednesday's twin-bill will also be an MiLB Free Game of the Day, which can be seen on MLB.com and MiLB.com, as well as MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app. Social media coverage will also be provided courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

