Big 3rd Inning Carries Lansing to Win over Dragons in Series Opener

July 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 10-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night. The game was the start of a six-game series between the two clubs in Lansing.

With the loss, the Dragons lead in the second half playoff race was cut to one and one-half games over West Michigan, with Lansing three games behind. There are 35 games to play.

Game Summary :

The Lugnuts came to bat in a scoreless game in the third inning and collected nine hits in the inning, most by a Dayton opponent in an inning this season. They scored seven runs, all charged to Dayton starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema (3-3), who exited with the Dragons down 5-0 and the bases loaded. Arij Fransen replaced Sikkema and allowed a two-run single to make it a seven-run frame.

The Dragons could never mount a comeback bid. Their offense was led by Cam Collier, who had a double, single, walk, and an RBI with a run scored. The Dragons scored one run in the fourth to make it 7-1, but they could not pull any closer. Lansing added two in the sixth before the teams traded runs over the final innings.

Lansing finished with 15 hits in the game compared to seven for the Dragons. Collier's double to drive in a run in the fourth was the only Dragons extra base hit.

Up Next : The Dragons (18-13, 52-45) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (15-16, 47-49) again on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 pm in the second game of the six-game series. Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.89) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Grant Judkins (2-4, 3.12).

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 6 when the Dragons host the Lake County Captains. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.