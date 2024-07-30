Z Promoted, Two Arrive from Stockton, Two Released

July 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

- Pitcher Micah Dallas and outfielder Nate Nankil received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

- Infielder Jose Escorche and outfielder Cameron Masterman given their release

Zhuang, 23, opened the year in Single-A Stockton and posted a 1.67 ERA in 32 1/3 innings to earn a callup to Lansing, where he similarly impressed with a 2.56 ERA in 31 2/3 innings; in total, the right-hander from Taipei has struck out 66 batters this year while walking only seven. This will be his first trip to Double-A.

Dallas, 24, was selected by the A's in the eighth round in 2022 from Texas A&M and debuted for the Lugnuts in that initial professional season, allowing one run on two hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struggled with Stockton in 2023 (6.39 ERA in 49 1/3 innings) but has excelled with the Ports this season (2.83 ERA in 35 innings, with 40 strikeouts next to just nine walks).

Nankil, 21, makes his Midwest League debut today as the Lugnuts' designated hitter. Drafted in the seventh round last season from Cal State Fullerton, the San Diego native slashed .285/.401/.460 in 83 games in the California League, cracking 20 doubles, one triple and 10 homers while drawing 44 walks and being hit by 15 pitches.

The updated Lansing roster now has 25 active players and three players on the Injured List.

The Lugnuts open a six-game homestand tonight against the Dayton Dragons at 7:05 p.m., gates opening at 6 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

