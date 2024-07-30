Dragons Sweep Midwest League Weekly Awards

July 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons players received both weekly Midwest League awards for the week of July 23-28. Outfielder Carlos Jorge was selected as the Midwest League Player of the Week while Gabriel Aguilera was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week.

Jorge (HOAR-hay) appeared in all six games during the week, batting .375 with two home runs, two doubles, and a 1.440 OPS.

Jorge was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent on January 15, 2021. He is a native of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Jorge is ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com and #16 by Baseball America.

Aguilera (agg-you-LAIR-uh) made one appearance on the mound during the week, serving as the Dragons starting pitcher on Sunday. He tossed five shutout innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and five strikeouts.

Aguilera was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent on October 16, 2018. He is a native of Estado Bolivar, Venezuela.

Jorge and Aguilera are the fourth and fifth Dragons players to earn a Midwest League weekly honor this season. Pitchers Rhett Lowder, Johnathan Harmon, and Ryan Cardona previously received the honor.

The Dragons begin a six-game series tonight at 7:05 pm in Lansing, Michigan against the Lansing Lugnuts.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 6 when the Dragons host the Lake County Captains. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2024

