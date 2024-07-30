Locos Score Seven in 3rd, Crush Dragons

July 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - CJ Rodriguez capped a seven-run third inning with a two-run single - his second single of the inning - and the Lansing Locos (15-16, 47-49) destroyed the first place Dayton Dragons (18-13, 52-45), 10-2, in the opening game of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

Lansing pulled within three games of Dayton in the Midwest League's East Division.

Dragons southpaw T.J. Sikkema had faced the minimum in the first two innings, but was knocked out by a flurry of base hits: debuting Nate Nankil led off the third with a single to left, Rodriguez followed with a single to center, Sahid Valenzuela popped out, Jonny Butler roped an RBI double to right for a 1-0 lead, Ryan Lasko lined a two-run single to left for a 3-0 lead, Will Simpson lined an RBI double to left-center for a 4-0 lead, Luke Mann grounded an RBI single to right for a 5-0 lead, Danny Bautista, Jr. flared a singled to right-center and Casey Yamauchi punched a single to right to end Sikkema's night. Facing Arij Fransen, Nankil flied out before Rodriguez delivered a two-run single to center for the crowning blow.

It was the second time that Rodriguez had collected two hits in one inning in Lansing, joining a pair of eighth-inning doubles in a six-run eighth inning vs. Great Lakes on July 19, 2023.

The rest of the game proceeded fairly mundanely, with Yamauchi adding a two-run single in the sixth inning and Simpson swatting his team-leading 13th home run of the year in the eighth - although the Locos' first baseman was the last to know his fly ball down the right field line had been called fair by bases umpire Shea Graham, turning his back at the plate.

Yamauchi and Rodriguez each went 3-for-4 to lead a 15-hit attack, backed by two-hit showings from Butler, Simpson and Nankil.

Lansing starter Luis Morales went 4 1/3 innings, striking out four while allowing two hits, one walk and one run. Jack Owen followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, Dylan Hall gave up one run in two innings while fanning three, and Diego Barrera handled a scoreless ninth.

The two clubs reconvene for a Wednesday matinee at 1:05 p.m. on a Dog Days of Summer. Gates open at 12 noon, with a starting matchup of Lansing right-hander Grant Judkins against Dayton right-hander Ryan Cardona. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

