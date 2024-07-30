Cedar Rapids' Four-Run Ninth Takes Game from Great Lakes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (47-49) (13-17) took a 3-0 lead into the ninth inning. But the Cedar Rapids Kernels (55-40) (18-13) responded with a four-run five-hit bottom of the ninth to snatch a 4-3 series opening win on a 75-degree cloudy Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
- Cedar Rapids had just two hits through the first eight innings. Payton Martin permitted those and four walks but no runs. The right-hander left three on base, inducing a double play to end the second.
- Great Lakes' relievers Carson Hobbs and Brandon Neeck combined for three scoreless. Neeck struck out two, the only two Kernels to strike out.
-Offensively, the Loons had three singles. Dylan Campbell scored Chris Newell in the first. Newell walked and stole a base.
- Nelson Quiroz and Jake Vogel each singled in the second, they were left on. The Loons were held without another hit until the ninth.
- Facing Kelvin Ramirez, Cedar Rapids rallied for five straight hits. Rayne Doncon doubled and was plated by a Kevin Maitan two-run homer.
- A Nate Baez single, followed by an RBI double from Misael Urbina tied the game. Jose Salas sliced the first pitch he saw to right, to win the game.
Rounding Things Out
Five of the last eight Loons games have been decided by one run, Great Lakes is 2-3 in those contests.
Up Next
The Loons and Kernels are back early tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31st. The first pitch of the game is at 1:05 pm ET.
