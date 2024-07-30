Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

July 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 l Game # 31 (97)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-12, 52-44) at Lansing Lugnuts (14-16, 46-49)

LH T.J. Sikkema (3-2, 3.32) vs. RH Luis Morales (1-1, 3.73)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series between Dayton and Lansing: Dayton 8, Lansing 7 (at Lansing: Dayton 3, Lansing 3).

Streaks : The Dragons are 18-9 over their last 27 games. They are 39-25 (.609) over their last 64 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a two and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Sunday : Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 6. The Dragons built a 5-0 lead over the first three innings, saw Fort Wayne battle back and take a 6-5 lead before the Dragons scored three in the bottom of the eighth to regain the lead and win. Carter Graham's three-run double in the eighth was the big hit.

Last Series (July 23-28 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .227 batting average (42 for 185); 5.5 runs/game (33 R, 6 G); 8 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.50 ERA (54 IP, 33 ER); 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 33-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Both Midwest League weekly awards went to Dayton players for the week of July 22-28. Carlos Jorge was selected as the Player of the Week (6 G, .375, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1.440 OPS) while Gabriel Aguilera was picked as Pitcher of the Week (1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO).

Carlos Jorge over his last 15 games is batting .313 (15 for 48) with three home runs, five doubles, 12 walks, and seven stolen bases.

Leo Balcazar in the last series vs. Fort Wayne: 8 for 20 (.400), 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 SB.

John Murphy over his last 16 games w/Dayton: 21.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.42 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first eight outings since being called up from Daytona: 15.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 16 SO, 1.76 ERA, 2 Sv.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona over his last three starts has gone 15.2 innings, allowing just three hits and three runs (1.72 ERA).

Starter T.J. Sikkema over his last four starts: 20 IP, 15 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 19 SO, 1.35 ERA.

Starter Jose Franco over his last four starts: 14 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 11 SO, 1.29 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, July 31 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.89) at Lansing RH Grant Judkins (2-4, 3.12)

Thursday, August 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.30) at Lansing RH Mitch Myers (6-4, 3.74)

Friday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.10) at Lansing RH Wander Guante (1-1, 3.24)

Saturday, August 3 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 12.38) at Lansing LH Will Johnston (4-4, 5.06)

Sunday, August 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 4.76) at Lansing RH Luis Morales

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.