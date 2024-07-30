Saladin Shines, Newcomers Deliver in 5-3 Triumph
July 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Darlin Saladin twirled seven innings of one-run ball, while a pair of newcomers drove in runs in a 5-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday.
Saladin, who won each of his first three outings, struggled over his last two starts, surrendering nine runs in a pair of defeats. He was back to his old self Tuesday. The right-hander tied a career high with nine strikeouts. After allowing a run in the top of the third inning, Saladin did not allow a runner to advance past second base the rest of the way. Tuesday's outing represented his eighth quality start of the year between Single-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.
The Chiefs trailed only briefly in their series-opening win. Peoria responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the third. After a Darlin Moquete double and a Brody Moore single, Leonardo Bernal tied the game with a sac fly. Later in the frame, Trey Paige deposited a single into left center to score Moore, giving the Chiefs a 2-1 edge. Paige was one of five players added to the Peoria roster prior to the contest.
In the fourth, Peoria created some separation. Cardinals 2023 first-round pick Chase Davis was right in the middle of the three-run fourth. With the bases loaded, Davis lined into center to score a pair of runs. Like Paige, it was the first High-A hit and RBIs of Davis's career. Two batters later, Johnfrank Salazar drove in another Chiefs tally to make it 5-1.
Following Saladin's gem, the Peoria bullpen recorded the final six outs. Tyler Bradt pitched a scoreless eighth inning to lower his July ERA to 1.93. Hunter Hayes worked around a pair of Quad Cities runs in the ninth to end the game. He was the third player to make his High-A debut on Tuesday.
The series continues Wednesday from Dozer Park. Left-hander Brycen Mautz is the probable starter for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
