Sky Carp Drop Road Trip Opener

June 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio-The Beloit Sky Carp dropped the opener of a 12-game road trip Tuesday afternoon, falling 9-4 to the Lake County Captains.

The Sky Carp got off to a terrific start, scoring a run in the second and one in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

After the Captains bounced back to make it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fourth, Cody Morissette cracked a 2-1 single to extend the Beloit advantage to 4-1.

That's when things fell apart for Sky Carp starter Chris Mokma, who allowed six runs in the fifth inning to allow Lake County to take control of the game.

Tanner Allen went 2-for-4 with his third home run of the season, while Dalvy Rosario and Davis Bradshaw each added a pair of hits.

The Captains and Sky Carp will meet Wednesday in game two of the series, beginning at 6 p.m. central time.

