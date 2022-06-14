Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday at Cedar Rapids

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 l Game # 57

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, Iowa

7:35 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (36-20) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (37-20)

RH Joe Boyle (3-0, 0.84) vs. RH John Stankiewicz (2-3, 6.12)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the first game of a six-game series. This series matches the two division leaders in the Midwest League.

Season Series vs. Cedar Rapids: First meeting tonight.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost five consecutive games for the first time this season. Prior to this losing streak, the Dragons had not lost more than two straight games. The Dragons are also coming off their first series loss of the year, losing five of six to Great Lakes.

Best Ever: The Dragons record of 36-20 is the best in franchise history through the first 56 games of a season. The previous best over the first 56 games was 35-21 in 2007.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes with 10 games to play in the first half season. The final day of the first half is June 23. The Dragons "magic number" is seven to eliminate Great Lakes, and five to eliminate Lake County.

Last Game: Sunday: Great Lakes 9, Dragons 5. The Loons won their fifth straight over the Dragons, building a 9-0 lead and then holding off a Dayton comeback bid as the game ended with the tying run in the on-deck circle. Elly De La Cruz had a triple and single for Dayton while Garrett Wolforth hit his third homer of the month. Allan Cerda added a single and double.

Team Notes

Dayton is second in the MWL in home runs with 65 (two behind Cedar Rapids).

The Dragons team ERA in their 36 wins is 2.28 (308 IP, 78 ER). Their team ERA in their 20 losses is 7.26 (158.2 IP, 128 ER).

The Dragons have played 10 series, winning eight, splitting one, and losing one.

Player Notes

Elly De La Cruz over his last 16 games is batting .338 with five home runs with an OPS of 1.078. De La Cruz is second in the MWL in extra base hits (27), second in slugging percentage (.571), tied for fourth in home runs (11), tied for second in RBI (37), and tied for sixth in stolen bases (15).

Joe Boyle has an earned run average of 0.84 and opponent's batting average of .075 on the year, but he is three innings short of having the minimum number of innings to qualify for the league lead.

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 78. Since April 28, Phillips has made seven starts, posting a 2.03 ERA (40 IP, 22 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 15 BB, 57 SO).

Garrett Wolforth in June is batting .345 in nine games, going 10 for 29 with three home runs, 12 RBI, two doubles, and a triple.

Nick Quintana over his last 15 games is batting .320 with 15 RBI.

Manuel Cachutt over his last three appearances has tossed 8.1 innings, allowing no runs on one hit.

Make-Up Game: The Dragons will host Lake County in a make-up doubleheader on Wednesday, June 22. First game starts at 5:35 p.m. This is the result of a rain-out on May 6.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Evan Kravetz (3-0, 4.40) at Cedar Rapids RH David Festa (3-0, 1.83)

Thursday, June 16 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 5.59) at Cedar Rapids LH Brent Headrick (6-1, 1.86)

Friday, June 17 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (3-2, 2.83) at Cedar Rapids LH Aaron Rozek (5-2, 4.19)

Saturday, June 18 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-2, 5.21) at Cedar Rapids LH Cade Povich (4-4, 4.35)

Sunday, June 19 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (4-3, 4.35) at Cedar Rapids RH Sean Mooney (2-2, 2.23)

