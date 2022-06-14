Captains Win Third-Straight, Behind Six-Run Fifth Inning

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (31-26) started their home series against the Beloit Sky Carp (25-32) posting six runs in the fifth inning en-route to a 9-4 win on a sunny Tuesday evening at Classic Park.

Tanner Bibee took the ball for Lake County. He struck out three of the first five batters faced but then permitted three straight singles resulting in Beloit going up 1-0 in the second inning. The right-hander overall went 4.2 innings, allowing a season-high eight hits and four runs, with six strikeouts.

The Captains were down 4-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. The lone Lake County run to that point was a 426-foot blast off the bat of Jhonkensy Noel for his 16th home run of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Captains matched a season-high posting six runs. Micael Ramirez and Connor Kokx singled and Angel Martinez walked to load the bases with no outs. Joe Naranjo would walk to bring it to a two-run game, and Jhonkensy Noel would chop a single up the middle to bring two more runs home and knot up the score at 4-4.

Alexfri Planez would break open the game, launching a three-run home run over the left-center field wall, to give Lake County a 7-4 lead. Planez had four home runs this season, two grand slams, and two three-run shots.

Two errors from Beloit in the sixth, led to two more Captains plated. From there the bullpen took over. Davis Sharpe in his home debut, went 2.1 innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit. Raymond Burgos tossed a scoreless eighth and Trey Benton recorded the final three outs.

Micael Ramirez defensively threw out two baserunners and in the last three games, all Captains wins, they have not committed an error.

Lake County and Beloit play game two of the series tomorrow Wednesday, June 15, with first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

