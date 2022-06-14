Four-Run Sixth Not Enough for Loons; Wisconsin Wins Series Opene

June 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - After the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers took a 3-0 lead before the Great Lakes Loons came to bat, things were not looking up for the home side.

The Loons got two runs before the visitors put up another three-spot to take a four-run advantage - again, an uphill climb.

But Great Lakes was up to the task Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

A four-run sixth inning tied the game for the Loons, but they fell just short, as Wisconsin scored two runs in the ninth inning to win the series opener, 8-6.

Wisconsin (34-23) scored two of their three first-inning runs before an out was recorded, tallying two hits and two walks off of right-handed starter Ben Casparius, who was pulled after five batters.

The Loons (33-25) got one run back in the bottom of the first inning. With two men on and nobody out, Alex De Jesus singled to push the first run across. The Loons loaded the bases, but stranded them loaded in the first, scoring only one run.

Great Lakes, High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, got another run in the second inning, thanks to a leadoff home run from Imanol Vargas, his seventh of the season. That brought the Loons within a run, 3-2.

To that point, Robbie Peto had been dealing, retiring the first eight batters he faced after coming in to relieve Casparius. Things fell apart for Peto somewhat in the fourth inning. Wisconsin loaded the bases thanks to two walks and a single before Tyler Black cleared the bases with a two-out, two-strike triple to give the visitors their largest lead of the evening, 6-2.

Wisconsin, the High-A partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, kept the Loons quiet for three innings, but Great Lakes came out swinging in the sixth. Diego Cartaya singled to lead off the frame, followed by a Jose Ramos double. A walk loaded the bases, then Ryan January walked to drive in a run. Vargas drove in another with a groundout, then Leonard singled with two outs to tie the game at 4.

At the same time, the Loons had some great bullpen pitching. Peto departed after five strong innings of two-hit ball, allowing three runs and a pair of walks while striking out two. Michael Hobbs, Julian Smith, and Braydon Fisher each threw a hitless, scoreless inning in relief to keep the Loons in the contest.

After scoring all three runners he inherited, Wisconsin reliever James Meeker (W, 4-2) did not give up a run of his own, allowing a pair of hits and no walks while striking out four batters in his three innings.

In the ninth inning, the Timber Rattlers broke through again. Micah Bello singled to lead off the inning, and after two outs and a walk, Ethan Murray drove a single to centerfield that scored Bello. Another run came in on a bases-loaded hit batsman, and that put Wisconsin ahead by the score which would be the final, 8-6. Cam Robinson (SV, 14) pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the save, his league-leading 14th of the season.

The Timber Rattlers take a 1-0 lead in this six-game series, the only meeting between these two clubs in 2022. After a Dayton win, the Loons now sit 4.5 games back of the division-leading Dragons with eight games to play in the first half - any combination of five games either lost by the Loons or won by the Dragons will eliminate Great Lakes from the chase for the first half playoff spot.

These two teams face off for the second tilt in the six-game set Wednesday at Dow Diamond. It's Paws and Claws Night, presented by White Claw - enjoy 50% off White Claws all night long, and bring your dog to the park. For Great Lakes, right-hander Carlos Duran is scheduled to make his Loons season debut, facing off against Wisconsin righty Ryne Moore (2-3, 6.85 ERA). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage on ESPN 100.9-FM kicks off at 6:50 p.m. with the Loons On-Deck Circle, driven by Garber Chevrolet Midland.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.