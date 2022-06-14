Jeferson Morales Placed on Injured List
June 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels has placed catcher Jeferson Morales on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion. The Kernels' roster now stands at 28 active players.
Morales is slashing .232/.319/.384 for a .703 OPS this season with 10 extra-base hits (5 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR) and 20 RBI over 34 games played.
