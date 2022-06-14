Lansing Lugnuts See Roster Shuffled
June 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- OF Denzel Clarke received from Stockton Ports
- P Charles Hall received from ACL
- P Jeff Criswell promoted to Double-A Midland
- P Hogan Harris promoted to Double-A Midland
- OF Austin Beck promoted to Double-A Midland
The Lugnuts (22-35) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-35) tonight at 7:05 p.m. as they begin a six-game series at Jackson® Field™. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
