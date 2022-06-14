Ruben Ibarra Joins Dragons

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:

First baseman Ruben Ibarra has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Florida State League).

The Dragons roster now stands at 29 players. A new roster is attached. Note that a uniform number for Ibarra will be assigned later today.

Ibarra was announced yesterday as the Florida State League Batter of the Week for the week ending Sunday (June 12). He batted .600 for the week, going 12 for 20 with three home runs in five games.

At 6'5", 290 lbs., Ibarra becomes one of the biggest players in Dragons history. He appeared in 42 games with Daytona this season, batting .286 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. In his last 14 games at Daytona, Ibarra batted .467 (21 for 45) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and an .822 slugging percentage.

Ibarra was the Reds fourth round draft pick in 2021 out of San Jose State. He was All-Mountain West Conference in 2021 when he ranked second in the nation (NCAA Division I) in slugging percentage (.850) and shattered the school record for home runs per game with 14 in 35 games (record had stood for 31 years). He batted .381 in 2021 at SJSU.

