Sky Carp Begin 'Second Half' with Win

July 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA -The Sky Carp began the unofficial second half of their season with a solid 7-3 win over the Chiefs Friday night.

Returning from the four-day All-Star break, the Sky Carp evened their record at 11-11 by out-hitting the Chiefs 9-6 and taking advantage of four Peoria errors.

The Sky Carp scored four runs to take the lead for good in the top of the third inning. Johnny Olmstead hit a three-run homer to put the Carp on the board, and Josh Zamora followed with a solo shot to make it 4-0.

After the Chiefs responded with three runs to cut the deficit to one run in the bottom of the third, the Sky Carp responded with a pair of runs, neither of which came on a base hit. One run scored on a Chiefs error, while Osiris Johnson stole home to account for the other tally. Sam Praytor capped the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the seventh.

Jacob Miller (5-4) recorded the win by going seven innings and allowing just three runs, while Alex Williams and Xavier Meachem combined to retire all six batters they faced to close the game.

COMING UP:

The Sky Carp will face the Chiefs Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Peoria.

Following the weekend set, the Sky Carp will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night.

Promotions on the homestand include Harry Potter Night on Friday, Make-A-Wish Night on Saturday and Olympics Day on Sunday!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

