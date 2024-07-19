Pitching, Small Ball Leads Kernels Over Timber Rattlers 2-1

Christian MacLeod allowed just one run in six innings of work, while the Cedar Rapids bullpen posted three scoreless frames and the Kernels' offense did just enough in a 2-1 win over Wisconsin Friday night.

After striking out a career-high 11 in a no-decision last time out, Christian MacLeod continued his strong stretch of pitching Friday. The left-hander allowed just one run across six innings on six hits and one walk compared to seven strikeouts in his second quality start of the year.

Wisconsin scored that run off of MacLeod to open the scoring in the second. After two quick outs to begin the frame, three straight singles by Tayden Hall, Jesus Chirinos and Eduarqui Fernadez produced a run to lift the Timber Rattlers ahead 1-0.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the seventh. A Kevin Maitan single followed by a Jay Harry hit-by-pitch and a Misael Urbina walk loaded the bases with one out for Kyle Hess, who tied the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly. With the back two runners also tagging to move up to second and third, a wild pitch plated Harry to lift Cedar Rapids on top 2-1.

With the lead, the Kernels' bullpen slammed the door. Kyle Bischoff upped his scoreless innings streak to 11.2 with 1.2 scoreless frames, and Gabriel Yanez earned his seventh save of the season, retiring all four batters he faced to lock down the Cedar Rapids 2-1 win.

The victory is the 33rd Kernels home win this season, which improves Cedar Rapids to 51-35 on the year and 14-8 in the second half. Game two of the three-game series is set for tomorrow at 6:35, with Darren Bowen on the mound opposite Tate Kuehner.

