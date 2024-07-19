Fresh Off Futures Game, Morales Dominates in Lugs' Loss

July 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Luis Morales fanned six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his first outing following the All-Star Futures Game, but the Great Lakes Loons (9-12, 43-44) hit three home runs off the bullpen to defeat Morales' Lansing Lugnuts (10-12, 42-45), 4-2, on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The result ended the Lugnuts' four-game winning streak, tying a season high.

Sam Mongelli broke a scoreless deadlock with a two-out fifth inning solo home run off Luis Carrasco, Josue De Paula added a two-run homer two batters later, and Chris Newell opened the ninth inning with a solo launch off of Hunter Breault to ruin a fine return for the Nuts' 21-year-old starter from Arlington, Texas.

The top pitching prospect in the organization, Morales had been the A's sole representative at the Futures Game on July 13, distinguishing himself by touching 99 mph in 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings, whiffing two batters alongside an HBP and a walk.

He was excellent in his first appearance back, striking out Newell to close the first inning, Jake Gelof to end the second, Sam Mongelli and Josue De Paul to sandwich the third, and Thayron Liranzo and Dylan Cambell to open the fourth inning, departing after walking Newell.

But the Lugnuts' offense was unable to manage anything against Loons starter Patrick Copen and a trio of relievers aside from a Cameron Masterman two-run double in the sixth.

In the loss, A's 2023 second-rounder Ryan Lasko, the No. 15 prospect in the organization, started in center field and batted second, finishing 1-for-4 with a single. Third baseman Luke Mann added a pair of singles and a walk in four plate appearances, and first baseman Will Simpson went 2-for-4 with two singles of his own.

The middle game of the three-game mini-series will see a Tyler Soderstrom Bobblehead Giveaway on Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Night, featuring postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Right-hander Mitch Myers starts at 7:05 p.m. against Loons lefty Jackson Ferris. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the unveiling of the Hall of Fame plaques set for around 6:45 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.