'Caps Blank Dragons, 3-0

July 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning while Roberto Campos delivered a bases-clearing three-run double in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Dayton Dragons in front of 6,736 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starter Colin Fields tossed five scoreless innings without allowing a hit as he combined with relievers Cleiverth Perez, Jack Anderson, and Yosber Sanchez for 12 strikeouts while holding Dayton to two hits and an 0-for-6 mark with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Campos finished 2-for-3 and was the only player to tally an RBI in the contest for either team - adding the game-deciding swing in the sixth.

Neither team had a base hit through the first five innings of the ballgame as Fields posted five scoreless innings while Dragons starting pitcher Jose Franco pitched four scoreless frames with three strikeouts before reliever Easton Sikorski retired the side in the fifth. The Whitecaps broke through in the bottom of the sixth as Campos laced a bases-clearing double into left field, putting West Michigan in front 3-0. Dayton put multiple base runners on for the first time in the seventh inning - but they were unable to mount a rally - as Perez, Anderson, and Sanchez combined for four shutout frames to silence the Dragons and send the 'Caps to the 3-0 shutout win.

The Whitecaps improve to 42-45 overall and 11-10 in the second half, while the Dragons fall to 47-41 overall and 13-9 in the second half. Perez (6-1) captures his sixth win of the season while Sanchez secures his first save this season. Meanwhile, Sikorski (1-2) suffers his second loss, giving up three runs through two innings on the mound. The Whitecaps pitching staff now has seven shutouts on the season. The Whitecaps now sit 1.5 games behind the Dragons for first place in the Midwest League East Division.

The Whitecaps continue this three-game series against the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Joe Miller and Mason Pelio square off for the Whitecaps and Dragons. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

