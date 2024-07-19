Buelvas and Johnson Promoted, 2nd-Rounder Lasko Joins Nuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Colton Johnson and outfielder Brayan Buelvas are promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League),

- Pitcher Wander Guante received from Midland,

- Outfielder Ryan Lasko received from Stockton (Single-A - California League),

- Infielder Colby Halter moved from the 7-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List

Buelvas, 22, was named the Midwest League Player of the Week on Monday after slashing .385/.467/.615 last week in a series win at Lake County. The native of Montería, Colombia, departs the Lugnuts ranking tied for first in the Midwest League in triples (6); third in doubles (20) and extra-base hits (33); fourth in runs scored (54); and tied for fifth in RBIs (51) and base hits (84).

Johnson, 25, returned from missing all of 2022 and 2023 due to injuries to appear in 29 games, one fewer than the league leader, and save nine of ten chances, also one off the league lead. In 38 innings, the Illinois State product posted a 3.08 ERA with 13 walks and 42 strikeouts.

Lasko, 22, joins the Lugnuts as the A's No. 15 overall prospect and No. 4 outfield prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. Drafted 41st overall from Rutgers in 2023, the native of Jackson, N.J., slashed .225/.359/.322 in 82 games for Stockton, hitting four homers, stealing 20 bases, and leading the A's organization with 59 walks.

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and two players on the Injured List.

The Nuts open a three-game homestand against Great Lakes at 7:05 p.m. tonight. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

