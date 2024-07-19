Dragons Offense Limited to Two Hits in 3-0 Loss to West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Four West Michigan pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Friday night.

The Dragons remained in first place after the loss but saw their lead in the East Division of the Midwest League trimmed to one and one-half games.

Game Summary :

In the first game back on the field for both teams since returning from the four-day all-star break, the pitchers on both sides were dominant early. Neither team had a hit until West Michigan's Max Anderson delivered a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth, and neither team had scored until the sixth.

West Michigan took advantage of three consecutive singles including two infield hits to load the bases with no one out in the sixth. After Dragons pitcher Easton Sikorski got a strikeout for the first out of the inning, West Michigan's Roberto Campos drilled a double to the gap in left-center field to clear the bases and give the Whitecaps a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons got the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh and again in the ninth but they could not deliver the big hit. The only hits in the game for the Dragons were singles by Hector Rodriguez and Cam Collier.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Franco enjoyed his third straight scoreless outing, working four shutout innings. Franco, returning from Tommy John surgery, has been limited to three innings since joining the Dragons in late May, but he was effective over four innings on Friday.

Up Next : The Dragons battle West Michigan in Grand Rapids in the second game of the series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Mason Pelio (0-1, 6.00) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Joe Miller (0-2, 4.12).

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 23 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host Fort Wayne at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

