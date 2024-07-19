Beloit Bests Peoria Following All-Star Layoff

July 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - In the first game back from the MLB All-Star break, the Beloit Sky Carp slugged their way past the Peoria Chiefs 7-3 at Dozer Park on Friday.

After working around some traffic in the first two innings, the Sky Carp pushed across four runs in the third inning off of Chiefs starter Brycen Mautz. Johnny Olmstead blasted a three-run home run to give Beloit a 3-0 lead. The following batter, Josh Zamora made it 4-0 with a solo homer, his 17th of the season.

In the home half of the third, Peoria clawed back, scoring three runs to make it 4-3. Michael Curialle was hit by a pitch and William Sullivan singled. Alex Iadisernia hit his team-leading 17th double of the year to cut the lead in half at 4-2. Later in the inning, Brody Moore squeaked out an infield single to plate Iadisernia to make it 4-3.

Beloit added on in the fourth with two more runs to increase their lead to 6-3. A fielding error from Johnfrank Salazar plated a run and a throwing error by Leonardo Bernal scored another.

Mautz pitched four innings and surrendered six runs, four earned, on six hits and two walks. Beloit starter Jacob Miller was lights out following Peoria's three-run third. The right-hander worked seven innings and did not allow a walk. He whiffed four Chiefs batters.

Reliever Zane Mills pitched three frames and yielded one run. Mills fanned six Beloit batters on Friday. His lone blemish was a two-out, RBI single from Sam Praytor to give the Sky Carp a 7-3 edge. Roy Garcia recorded two hitless innings to close out the game.

Game Two of the three-game set is slated for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Inohan Paniagua will start for Peoria with a 1.50 Dozer Park ERA.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.