Loons Launch Three Homers in 4-2 Win Over Lugnuts

July 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (43-44) (9-12) knocked two home runs in the fifth inning, their first multi-homer inning this season, in a 4-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (42-45) (10-12) on a 74-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Jackson ® Field™.

- Five of the seven hits for Great Lakes came with two outs, Sam Mongelli mashed his first home run of the season, on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the fifth to make it 1-0. It is his third in July and his fifth of the season.

- Jake Vogel walked next and then was followed by Josue De Paula. The 19-year-old dismantled a ball 433 feet to left field bringing the score to 3-0. Both blasts came off Lansing reliever Luis Carrasco.

- Patrick Copen completed 5.2 innings. His first five, were scoreless frames, striking out three. Lansing lined two singles in the sixth. With two outs, Lugnuts designated hitter Cameron Masterman blooped a double to right field to plate two runs.

- Kelvin Bautista entered next and struck out Cole Conn on three pitches, stranding a runner. The left-hander worked around a walk in the seventh, combining for 1.1 innings.

- Carson Hobbs, who allowed eight runs in his first five innings, handled the Lugnuts in the eighth. He maneuvered around a single and walked with two strikeouts.

- In the top of the ninth, Chris Newell added insurance and his first home run since June 30th. His solo shot was his 21st of the season and sixth facing Lansing.

- Kelvin Ramirez retired three in a row to earn his seventh save in nine attempts. His strikeout ended the game, and Great Lakes punched out eight overall.

After dropping seven series openers in a row, the Loons have taken three of their last four opening games against an opponent.

Game Two of the three-game series is tomorrow Saturday, July 20th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

