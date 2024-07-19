Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

July 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 19, 2024 l Game # 22 (88)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-8, 47-40) at West Michigan Whitecaps (10-10, 41-45)

RH Jose Franco (0-1, 3.43) vs. RH Colin Fields (2-4, 3.88)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a three-game series. Season Series between Dayton and West Michigan: Dayton 6, West Michigan 6 (at LMCU Ballpark: Dayton 3, West Michigan 3).

Streaks : The Dragons have won five of their last six games. They are 13-5 over their last 18. They are 34-21 (.618) over their last 55 (since May 12). West Michigan has lost five straight games (all at Wisconsin).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a two and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .246 batting average (41 for 167); 4.8 runs/game (29 R, 6 G); 3 home runs; 14 stolen bases; 3.46 ERA (52 IP, 20 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons stole 14 bases in their series with South Bend, three more than they had stolen in any previous series in 2024.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 29-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 44-25 (.638) in nights games; 3-15 (.167) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,048), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 6 games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with 1 home run and 4 stolen bases.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7. Cardona made one appearance during the week, tossing six no-hit, no-run innings on Tuesday vs. Lake County. He walked two and struck out three to earn a win.

Cardona followed that performance on Tuesday, July 9 with five no-hit innings vs. South Bend. He became just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note). Records are not readily available on this feat. In 2006, Dayton's Johnny Cueto allowed no hits in five innings on May 13 and allowed just one hit in his next start in seven innings.

Reliever John Murphy over his last 15 outings: 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 25 SO, 0.45 ERA.

Starter T.J. Sikkema over his last three outings: 15 IP, 10 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first five outings since being called up from Daytona: 9.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last four outings: 11 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 20 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-1, 6.00) at West Michigan LH Joe Miller (0-2, 4.12)

Sunday, July 21 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 7.36) at West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (3-3, 2.54)

Tuesday, July 23 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.05)

Wednesday, July 24 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.76)

Thursday, July 25 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 7.20)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

