Skeeters Defeated by OKC Walk-Off

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were dealt a 3-2 walk-off loss Monday night to the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

With runners on second and third and one out, Carlos Asuaje hit a chopper to first baseman JJ Matijevic. DJ Peters beat the throw home to give Oklahoma City the win.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman began an MLB Rehab assignment, going 0-for-2 with a walk. He's been on the 10-Day Injured List since June 17 with a left quad strain.

Bregman drew his walk in the top of the sixth and Taylor Jones followed with a two-run homer to left, his third with the Skeeters this season.

Right-hander Pedro Báez tossed a scoreless seventh inning, throwing 15 pitches, as he continued his MLB Rehab Assignment. It was the fourth appearance of Báez's rehab stint, and his second with the Skeeters.

Oklahoma City jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an RBI single from Cristian Santana in the second and RBI single from Keibert Ruiz in the fifth.

Seth Martinez was issued the loss for the Skeeters. He struck out four batters in 1 1/3 innings before the game-winning run came across. Garrett Cleavinger struck out four through two scoreless innings to receive the winning decision.

The Skeeters close out their 12-game road trip at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Right-hander JP France is scheduled to start for the Skeeters and face right-hander Edwin Uceta of the Dodgers.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

