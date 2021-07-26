Late Runs Propel Isotopes to 7-6 Victory

July 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







AT THE DISH: After recording a pinch-hit and stealing second and third base, Taylor Snyder scored the contest's winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth ... Eight Isotopes recorded a hit on Sunday with Taylor Motter and Greg Bird connecting on home runs. Motter's blast was his 20th of the season while Bird registered his 12th long ball of the campaign.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Brandon Gold did not receive a decision, allowing four runs over 6.0 innings ... Nelson Gonzalez (1-0, 4.50) took the win, allowing two runs over his 2.0 innings on the mound ... Tate Scioneaux tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the season.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas continue their series on Monday when Frank Duncan (2-0, 3.48) gets the start for Albuquerque. First pitch from West Texas is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.