Chihuahuas End up Short in See-Saw Battle

The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-6 Sunday night. The back-and-forth game had five lead changes.

Chihuahuas catcher Michael Cantu went 3-for-4 with both a two-run go-ahead single and a game-tying RBI single late in the game. Taylor Kohlwey also had three hits for the Chihuahuas. El Paso starter Luke Westphal pitched six innings and allowed only one run. Only one Albuquerque run has scored against Westphal in his 11 innings versus the Isotopes this season.

Albuquerque's Taylor Motter hit a home run to left field in the eighth inning to become the first Triple-A West player with 20 homers this season. The two teams have split the first four games of the six-game series.

Team Records: Albuquerque (29-40), El Paso (28-40)

Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Frank Duncan (2-0, 2.55) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

