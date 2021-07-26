Monday's doubleheader adjusted to one game, starting at 6:35 p.m.

RENO, Nev. - Tonight's scheduled doubleheader between the Reno Aces and Round Rock Express has been changed to a single nine-inning game, starting at 6:35 p.m. PT due to unhealthy air quality in the area. The adjusted start time allows for healthier air quality at the time of first pitch.

Reno and Round Rock will participate in two seven-inning games at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, July 27 with game one slated for 5 p.m. PT, and game two to follow.

Tuesday's doubleheader can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

For the latest news on schedule updates and modifications, stay tuned to renoaces.com and @Aces on Twitter.

