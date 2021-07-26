Express RHP Drew Anderson Named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week

RENO, Nevada - Best in the West! Minor League Baseball has named Round Rock Express RHP Drew Anderson the Triple-A West League Pitcher of the Week for July 19-25. The honor marks the first time this season that an E-Train player has claimed a weekly award from MiLB.

Anderson made one start during the week, blanking the league's top offense in 6.0 strong innings of work against the Reno Aces on July 24. The righty allowed just three baserunners, on a double and two singles, while retiring 17 of the 20 hitters he faced, including six via strikeout, in the no-decision. Reno currently leads the Triple-A West in batting average, runs and RBI.

The effort came on the heels of Anderson's strongest start of the season, an 8.0-inning shutout of the Sacramento River Cats on July 18. The 27-year-old allowed just five hitters to reach base, via three singles and two walks, while striking out five in the dominating win.

The back-to-back quality starts lowered Anderson's season ERA to 3.15 (24 ER/68.2 IP), a mark that currently leads the Triple-A West League. Anderson's 85 strikeouts and .213 opponent batting average are also tops in the West. He also ranks among league leaders in innings pitched (3rd, 68.2), winning percentage (9th, .444) and WHIP (3rd, 1.19).

On the year, Anderson has been one of Round Rock's most reliable starting pitchers, owning a 4-5 record to go along with a 3.15 ERA in 14 games, including 12 starts. Anderson has combined to go 37-32 in the minor leagues with a 3.47 ERA (214 ER/554.2 IP) across his 10-year professional career. He owns a lifetime .228 opponent batting average to go along with 502 career punchouts.

Anderson and the Express return home to Dell Diamond on Thursday, July 29 to open a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) beginning at 7:05 p.m.

