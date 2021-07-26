Pinch-Hit Homer Sends Isotopes to 1-0 Loss

July 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Chihuahuas 1 (29-40), Isotopes 0 (29-41) - Southwest University Park | El Paso, TX

AT THE DISH: Ryan Vilade recorded two of the three Isotopes hits, registering his team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the season ... Vilade also stole his 10th base ... Taylor Motter picked up the other knock with two outs in the ninth ... Greg Bird then walked before Alan Trejo struck out to end the contest.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter José Mujica allowed just one hit in three scoreless frames before Frank Duncan blanked the Chihuahuas over four frames of three-hit ball ... Antonio Santos (0-4) gave up the lone run on a pinch-hit homer by Webster Rivas in the eighth.

TOPES TIDBITS: This was the 21st nine-inning game in Isotopes history to end with a 1-0 final score and the first since July 3, 2019 at Sacramento (loss) ... Overall, Albuquerque is 8-13 in such situations ... The pinch-hit homer was the first given up by the Isotopes since Aug. 23, 2019 vs. Fresno (Collin Cowgill) ... Vilade extended his hit streak to six games.

ON DECK: Albuquerque will play their final game at Southwest University Park this season when Ryan Castellani (2-7, 8.04) gets the ball against a Chihuahuas hurler to be announced. First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. MT.

