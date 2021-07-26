Alex Bregman to Begin Rehab Assignment with Skeeters

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is set to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters on Monday, the Houston Astros today announced.

Bregman has been on the 10-Day Injured List since June 17 with a left quad strain. In 59 games with the Astros this season, Bregman has hit .275 (63x229) with seven home runs, 34 RBIs and a .787 OPS.

The former second overall pick from Louisiana State University was selected to the MLB All-Star Game in 2018 and '19, including winning the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player in '18. Bregman was named the American League Silver Slugger for third baseman in 2019.

The Skeeters continue their road series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. on Monday. They return to Constellation Field at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, beginning a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

