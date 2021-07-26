Massive Rally Falls Just Short

The Oklahoma City Dodgers fought back from a seven-run deficit and scored eight runs, but fell to the Sugar Land Skeeters, 10-8, Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Skeeters (40-29) scored seven runs in the second inning, connecting on six hits in the frame to put the Dodgers in an early 7-0 deficit. The Dodgers (36-34) started to chip away at the Skeeters' lead in the bottom of the inning with a RBI single by Drew Avans. A three-run homer by Matt Davidson cut the deficit to three runs in the third inning. Sugar Land added three more runs in the top of the fourth inning to extend to a 10-4 advantage. OKC then scored four unanswered runs to trim the Skeeters' lead. Keibert Ruiz hit a RBI double and Zach Reks connected on a RBI groundout in the fourth inning. Reks then hit a two-run homer out to the Budweiser Deck in left field to cut Sugar Land's lead to 10-8 in the sixth inning. But neither team scored a run after the sixth inning as Sugar Land went on to take a 3-1 lead in the series between the teams.

Of Note:

-Sunday's second inning marked the second time this season the Dodgers allowed seven runs in an inning, as well as the second time during the current homestand. Reno also scored seven runs in an inning against the Dodgers, tallying the total in the seventh inning July 18 as part of a 10-3 Aces win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Matt Davidson hit his team-leading 17th homer of the season - a three-run home run - in the third inning as he tied his season-high mark with three RBI. Davidson has now homered in five of his last seven games and has eight homers in his last 11 games, 13 homers in his last 20 games and 15 homers in his last 26 games. He has also hit safely in a season-high eight straight games for his longest hitting streak since the 2018 season when he with the Chicago White Sox.

-Sunday's game lasted 4 hours, 6 minutes marking the Dodgers' longest home game of the season and second-longest nine-inning game of the season overall behind a July 9 road game in El Paso that lasted 4:13 - a 15-11 OKC win. Five of the Dodgers' eight longest game times of the season have come against Sugar Land.

-With two more homers Sunday night, the Dodgers have now homered in a season-best 11 straight games (22HR) and in 15 of the last 16 games (33 HR). The Dodgers have homered in each of their first 10 games of the current homestand and have hit 11 homers over their first four games against Sugar Land. OKC entered the game tied with High-A Hickory for the most homers across the Minors or Majors since July 8 (31 HR).

-Keibert Ruiz moved into a tie for the team lead with his 17th double of the season Sunday to extend his season-best hitting streak to nine games. During the stretch, Ruiz is 15-for-40 (.375) with four homers, five doubles and 12 RBI. He has now reached base in 21 of his last 22 starts. He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak since 2019 when he hit safely in 12 straight games between Tulsa and OKC July 17-Aug. 3 before suffering a season-ending injury.

-OKC pitcher Justin Bruihl held the Skeeters without a run or hit over 1.1 innings of relief with two walks and three strikeouts Sunday. Bruihl has not allowed an earned run in eight straight appearances (9.2 IP) with two total runs and seven hits allowed, with three walks and 13 strikeouts.

-Zach Reks, Omar Estévez, Drew Avans and Hamlet Marte all finished with multi-hit games for the Dodgers. Reks tied his season-high mark with three RBI, hit his 11th homer of the season and also scored two runs.

-Yoshi Tsutsugo collected a hit and walk Sunday and has now reached base in 13 straight games.

-With Sunday's win, the Skeeters became the second Triple-A West team this season to reach 40 wins and they extended their lead in the East Division to 4.5 games ahead of second-place OKC in the standings.

