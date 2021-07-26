Round Rock at Reno Series Schedule Adjusted

July 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







RENO, Nevada - As weather conditions in Western Nevada continue to improve, the Reno Aces (43-26) announced an updated schedule for their current series with the Round Rock Express (34-35) at Greater Nevada Field. Monday night's doubleheader has been adjusted to a single game with a doubleheader now set for Tuesday.

The two teams will play a single nine-inning contest on Monday, July 27 beginning at 8:35 p.m. CT. Round Rock and Reno will then meet in a straight doubleheader on Tuesday, July 28 with game one set for 7:00 p.m. CT. Game two follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.

The Express and Aces saw their Sunday afternoon contest postponed due to unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke crossing through the Reno area. Monday night's adjusted start time allows for healthier air quality at the time of first pitch. Weather conditions are expected to further improve by Tuesday evening.

Round Rock LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-4, 5.47) is scheduled to face Reno RHP Humberto Mejia (4-3, 6.68) on Monday night. Game one of Tuesday's doubleheader is slated to feature Express LHP Brock Burke (0-4, 6.90) up against Aces RHP Zach Lee (2-4, 7.01). Both starting pitchers for game two have yet to be announced.

The Express return home to Dell Diamond on Thursday, July 29 to open a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) beginning at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.