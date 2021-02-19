Skarek Can't Save Sound Tigers in 1-0 Setback

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Jakub Skarek made an AHL career-high 36 saves and was perfect through more than 54 minutes on Friday, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1-4-0-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 1-0 loss to the Providence Bruins (3-1-0-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

Zach Senyshyn scored the only goal on the Bruins' 35th shot more than halfway through the third period, while Dan Vladar turned aside 24 chances that the Sound Tigers placed on net.

Both teams traded chances through the first two periods, but Skarek (1-4-0) and Vladar (1-1-0) remained solid in a goaltending duel that progressed well into the third. Many high-percentage opportunities were established on the power play with Providence going 0-for-4 on the man advantage through two periods and Bridgeport going 0-for-2.

Senyshyn broke the ice and put Providence on top for good at the 54:22 mark (14:22 of the third period) when he scored his second goal of the season and second against Bridgeport. Paul Carey, from his own zone, directed a backhand pass to Senyshyn at center ice and the Bruins forward darted to the right circle and beat Skarek's glove with a wrist shot. It was his third point (1g, 2a) in four games this season.

Bridgeport head coach Brent Thompson brought Skarek to the bench in the closing minute, but the Sound Tigers couldn't get back even and fell to 0-3-0-0 against Providence this season.

Samuel Bolduc led the team with four shots on goal, while Seth Helgeson and Grant Hutton each had three. Fourteen of the Sound Tigers' 24 total shots in the game came from defensemen.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to the road next Thursday for a 1 p.m. rematch against the Providence Bruins at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

