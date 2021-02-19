Marlies and Moose Split Four-Game Series
February 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
ON THE SCORESHEET
Calle Rosen scored at 18:08 of the second period. Rosen has three goals in four games and is tied for first overall in goals amongst defencemen.
Joey Anderson recorded the primary assist on Rosen's second period goal. Anderson has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in four games. He registered 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 44 games last season with Binghamton.
Kenny Agostino picked up the secondary assist on Anderson's second period goal. Agostino has points in three straight games (1-3-4). He had 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games last season with the Marlies.
Andrew D'Agostini stopped 27 of 29 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 2-2-0-0 on the season with a .912 save percentage and a 2.30 goals against average.
OF NOTE...
Toronto went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Toronto recorded two power play goals against Manitoba through four games, both scored by Adam Brooks.
Toronto had a 39-29 edge in shots in all situations. Toronto recorded 153 shots through their first four games. Nick Robertson led the Marlies with seven shots on goal.
The Marlies are 2-2-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-2-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose.
RECORD WHEN...
The Marlies are 0-1-0-0 when tied after the first period and 1-1-0-0 when tied after the second period.
Toronto is 2-2-0 when outshooting their opponent.
Toronto is 1-1-0-0 when not scoring a power play goal and 2-2-0-0 when not allowing a power play goal.
The Marlies are 0-1-0-0 in Friday games and are 2-2-0-0 in February.
MARLIES LEADERS
Goals: C. Rosen (3)
Assists: T. Liljegren (4)
Points: K. Agostino, T. Liljegren (4)
PPG: A. Brooks (2)
Shots: N. Robertson (17)
+/-: C. Rosen (+3)
PIMS: H. Elynuik (14)
POSTGAME QUOTES
HEAD COACH GREG MOORE
On Toronto's D-zone coverage:
At times, it was really good. Our D have been focusing on stalls, closing out quicker, really not giving the opponent time in the D-zone to make plays. There were definitely moments where we strong in that area. I would say that there are still items that we've got to clean up. Just in terms of our organization of where our details are and within our system. It's game four. We're going to keep teaching, keep getting better. Overall if we're looking back at these four games, the chances we're limiting the opponent to right now is pretty strong, we have something to build off of but we know where we're at right now.
On whether they generated enough quality scoring chances:
Enough is a good question. I would say we generated some offensive chances. Berdin really turned it on yesterday and today. We probably could have done a better job at getting to the net and getting to his eyes. He saw a lot of the shots. We created a lot off the entries. Even in the offensive zone, we got some movement going, we got shots from the interior but when we do take the shots, there's not enough of a presence there to a goalie who's really feeling it to make it challenging on him.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
February 19:
Recalled defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer from loan to Wichita (ECHL)
Signed defenceman Dakota Krebs to an ATO
February 17: Signed goaltender Angus Redmond to an AHL contract
February 15: Signed goaltender Jeremy Link to an ATO
UPCOMING GAMES:
*All times Eastern Standard Time
February 21 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.
February 23 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.
February 24 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.
February 26 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
Toronto: C. Rosen (J. Anderson, K. Agostino)
Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (27/29)
Manitoba: J. Malott (1) (W. Michaud, T. Bourque), B. Lynch (2) (T. Graovac, N. Todd)
Goaltender: M. Berdin (38/39)
