Moose Announce Three Roster Moves

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forwards Kamerin Nault and Peter Krieger to professional tryouts. The Moose also announced the team has assigned forward Biagio Lerario to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Kamerin Nault

Forward

Born Sept. 7, 1995 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Nault, 25, has three assists in 13 games split between the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks and Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season. The forward has totalled 53 points (28G, 25A) in 60 career ECHL games. Nault appeared in one AHL game with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2019-20 campaign. The Winnipeg native made his AHL debut with the Moose during the 2018-19 season on April 14, 2019 when he recorded a goal and an assist against the Chicago Wolves.

Peter Krieger

Forward

Born Dec. 9, 1993 -- Oakdale, Minn.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L

Krieger, 27, has 16 points (6G, 10A) in 20 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel during the 2020-21 season. The Oakdale, Minn. product spent the 2019-20 season abroad, totalling 22 points (12G, 10A) in 52 games with the Vasterviks IK (Swe-1). The forward previously spent two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2017-19) where he recorded 54 points (20G, 34A) in 85 games. During the 2017-18 season, Krieger ranked second on Minnesota-Duluth in assists (19) and points (30) and paced the club in game-winning goals (5).

The Moose face off against the Toronto Marlies today with puck drop at 4 p.m. CT. Tune into the game on cjob.com/sports, moosehockey.com/listenlive or watch with a subscription to AHLTV.com.

