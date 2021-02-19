Monsters Announce Trio of Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Liam Foudy to Cleveland and recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Columbus' Taxi Squad. Clendening, Cleveland's leading scorer last season, has spent the entirety of this season on the Blue Jackets' Taxi Squad while Foudy posted 0-3-3 with two penalty minutes and an even rating in 12 appearances for Columbus this year. In two appearances for Cleveland this season, Bayreuther supplied two penalty minutes and a -2 rating.

A 6'0", 196 lb. right-shooting native of Niagara Falls, NY, Clendening, 28, was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 90 career NHL appearances for Chicago, the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Columbus spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-19, Clendening supplied 4-20-24 with 42 penalty minutes and a +11 rating. In 361 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tucson RoadRunners, and Cleveland spanning parts of seven seasons from 2012-16 and 2017-20, Clendening tallied 39-200-239 with 440 penalty minutes and a +45 rating. Clendening participated in the 2012-13 and 2019-20 AHL All-Star Games and was named to the 2013-14 AHL First All-Star Team and the 2012-13 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Clendening contributed 9-50-59 with 144 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 77 NCAA appearances for Boston University spanning two seasons from 2010-12. During his collegiate career, Clendening was named to the 2010-11 Hockey East All-Rookie Team and the 2011-12 Hockey East First All-Star Team. Clendening notched 4-13-17 with 44 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 26 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the 2009-10 season. Clendening also represented Team USA at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'1", 181 lb. left-shooting native of Toronto, ON, Foudy, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Foudy contributed 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 14 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. In eight Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters in 2019, Foudy registered 2-0-2 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating. Prior to his professional career, Foudy tallied 97-94-191 with 97 penalty minutes and a +79 rating in 230 OHL appearances for the London Knights spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20. Foudy also helped Canada claim Gold Medal honors at the 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Concord, NH, Bayreuther, 26, posted 2-3-5 with ten penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 19 NHL appearances for the Dallas Stars during the 2018-19 season. In 200 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-21, Bayreuther contributed 22-69-91 with 82 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Prior to his professional career, Bayreuther supplied 35-76-111 with 92 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 142 NCAA appearances for St. Lawrence University spanning four seasons from 2014-17. During the 2012-13 season, Bayreuther additionally notched 9-24-33 with 43 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 60 appearances for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Fargo Force.

