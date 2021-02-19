Tynan's Three-Point Night Propels Eagles to 4-2 Victory

EL SEGUNDO, CA. - Colorado Eagles forward T.J. Tynan netted a pair of goals and added an assist, while fellow forward Kiefer Sherwood added a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign, 4-2 on Friday. Goaltender Trent Miner made 24 saves on 26 shots to earn his first professional win, as the victory was also the first of the 2021 season for Colorado.

The Eagles burst out to an early lead, as Sherwood fielded a pass at the top of the right-wing circle and fired a wrister past Reign goalie J.F. Berube just 11 seconds into the contest to give Colorado the 1-0 edge. The tally was Sherwood's first as an Eagle, as the 25-year-old skated in his Colorado debut.

Each team would earn one opportunity on the power play in the opening 20 minutes, but neither squad would be able to capitalize and the Eagles would head to the first intermission still on top, 1-0.

Colorado would widen its advantage with an early goal in the second period when Tynan tracked down a rebound between the circles and belted it past Berube to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at the 5:08 mark of the middle frame. Each team would register six shots on net in the period and Colorado would head to the third period still ahead, 2-0.

The Reign would string together a quick rally to begin the final frame, as forward Brett Sutter would smash a shot from the low slot into the back of the net only 48 seconds into the period to trim the Eagles advantage to 2-1.

Less than five minutes later Ontario would generate the equalizer when defenseman Cole Hults settled a pass on the side of the crease and slid the puck past Miner to tie the game at 2-2 at the 5:07 mark of the period.

Needing to swing the momentum, Colorado would receive a big jolt from forward Charlie Gerard who grabbed the puck off the faceoff and wired a shot from the right-wing circle, lighting the lamp and putting the Eagles back on top, 3-2 at the 10:28 mark of the third period.

The Reign would earn a power play with 3:03 remaining in the contest and they would pull Berube in favor of the extra attacker in an attempt to bolster their man-advantage. However, Colorado's penalty kill would rise to the occasion by killing off the two-minute minor. Tynan would then add a bit of insurance when he tucked home an empty-netter from center ice to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead with only 35 seconds left to go in the game.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play, but the Eagles were a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Berube suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 23 shots, as Ontario outshot the Eagles by a final count of 26-24.

Colorado will conclude its five-game road trip when the Eagles travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, February 20th at 8:30pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

