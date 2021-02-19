San Diego Gulls and iHeartMedia San Diego to Launch Weekly SoCal Hockey Talk Radio Show

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club and its flagship radio partner iHeartMedia San Diego will launch SoCal Hockey Talk, a weekly 60-minute hockey radio show airing each Monday from 6-7 p.m.

The inaugural SoCal Hockey Talk will begin on Monday, Feb. 22 live at 6 p.m. on XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego and feature Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios and U.S. Women's National Team forward Annie Pankowski as the show's first guests. Chelios, a Southern California resident, played 26 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) from 1984-2010, matching Gordie Howe's record for most NHL seasons played. Chelios holds the NHL record for most games played by a defenseman (1,651) as well as most career playoff games played (266) and was named one of the '100 Greatest NHL Players' in 2017 as part of the league's centennial anniversary.

Pankowski has appeared in three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championships with the U.S. Women's National Team, winning gold medals in each appearance (2015, 2016, 2019). Pankowski, an Orange County native, was the first California-born and trained player to make the Team USA Under-18 Women's National Team, winning a silver medal at the 2012 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Hosted by Gulls play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch, SoCal Hockey Talk is dedicated to the sport of hockey, with a strategic focus on the hockey landscape in Southern California. The show will also highlight the impact of the various hockey organizations and their players have had on the region, with an added focus on both the Gulls and Anaheim Ducks organizations.

The 60-minute show will feature insightful commentary about the NHL and AHL, San Diego Gulls, Anaheim Ducks, interviews with current and former players and coaches with ties to Southern California, hockey executives, hockey insiders and opportunities for callers to share their opinions.

Fans can listen live at XTRA 1360-AM or through the iHeartRadio App. For more information, visit SanDiegoGulls.com/SoCalHockeyTalk.

