Marlies Fall Short in 4-2 Final

ON THE SCORESHEET

Hudson Elynuik scored his first of the season at 16:52 of the second period. Elynuik recorded 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 53 games last season with the Marlies.

Adam Brooks scored on the power play at 18:03 of the third period. He has scored a power play goal in two consecutive games. Brooks has six goals and four assists through 14 games against Manitoba. This was Brooks' 150th career AHL game and his 40th career AHL goal.

Teemu Kivihalme recorded the primary assist on Elynuik's second period goal. This is his first point of the season. He collected 18 points (4 goals, 14 asissts) in 55 games last season with Toronto.

Scott Pooley registered the secondary assist on Elynuik's second period goal. This is his first point of the season. Pooley had 12 points (8 goals, 4 assists) with Toronto last season.

Kenny Agostino picked up the primary assist on Brooks' third period power play goal. Agostino has points in two straight games (1-2-3). He had 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games last season.

Timothy Liljegren had the secondary assist on Brooks' third period goal. He leads the team in assists (4) and points (4). Liljegren had 30 points (5 goals 25 assists) through 40 games with the Marlies last season.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 15 of 18 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 2-1-0-0 on the season with a .904 save percentage and a 2.36 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play. Toronto has recorded power play goals in two consecutive games, both scored by Adam Brooks.

Toronto had a 45-19 edge in shots in all situations. Justin Brazeau and Timothy Liljegren led the Marlies with five shots on goal. Toronto outshot Manitoba 19-4 in the opening period.

The Marlies are 2-1-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-1-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 2-1-0-0 when trailing after the first period and 0-1-0-0 when trailing after the second period.

Toronto is 2-1-0 when outshooting their opponent.

Toronto is 1-1-0-0 when scoring a power play goal and 2-1-0-0 when not allowing a power play goal.

The Marlies are 0-1-0-0 in Thursday games and are 2-1-0-0 in February.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet, C. Rosen (2)

Assists: T. Liljegren (4)

Points: T. Liljegren (4)

PPG: A. Brooks (2)

Shots: N. Robertson (10)

+/-: N. Robertson (+4)

PIMS: H. Elynuik (12)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On whether game like tonight's illustrates how difficult these four-game series are going to be to win:

It almost has a playoff environment feel to it which is good. It's fun. Good way to challenge ourselves and give good reps for us to get better as a team, as a group. They played well tonight. Berdin had a great game and we'll have to keep pushing, keep fighting to find wins.

On whether he was satisfied with the team's persistence tonight:

Absolutely. Overall, we thought the team played well. Berdin stole the show today, seemed more controlled in his net. It was hard time getting things by him. We stayed with it. We were resilient. The group kept coming back and there was no feeling on the bench like the wind out of our sails was gone. I was proud of our team for that.

On the message to his team after tonight's loss:

Just to stay with it. We got off to a really strong start in the first period. Our process was good the whole game. Again, a goalie kind of stole one. There were a lot of positives take from it. The group is in a good mindset. We didn't feel like we beat ourselves tonight which is really good. We kept getting stronger and then we pushed back hard in the third so we'll just get ready for tomorrow and start again.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

February 17: Signed goaltender Angus Redmond to an AHL contract

February 15: Signed goaltender Jeremy Link to an ATO

February 13:

Loaned forward Adam Brooks from Toronto (NHL)

Returned defenceman Timothy Liljegren on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Reassigned defenceman Martin Marincin by Toronto (NHL) to Toronto (Taxi)

Loaned forward Nick Robertson from Toronto (NHL)

Reassigned forward Scott Sabourin by Toronto (NHL) to Toronto (Taxi)

Loaned defenceman Rasmus Sandin from Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

February 19 at Manitoba - 5:00 p.m.

February 21 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.

February 23 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

February 24 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

February 26 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: H. Elynuik (1) (T. Kivihalme, S. Pooley), A. Brooks (2) PP (K. Agostino, T. Liljegren)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (15/18)

Manitoba: B. Lynch (1) (T. Graovac), N. Todd (2) (T. Graovac), J. Luoto (1) (N. Jones, T. Bourque), T. Graovac (1) EN (Unassisted)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (43/45)

