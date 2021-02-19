Moose Earn First Win of New Season

The Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0) claimed the 4-2 victory against the Toronto Marlies (2-1-0-0) on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place. Manitoba opened the scoring 4:24 into the first period as Bobby Lynch capitalized on a breakaway opportunity and earned the Moose a one-goal lead. With 6:11 remaining in the period, Nick Robertson found Tyler Gaudet open in front of the net for a chance, but Mikhail Berdin made a sliding pad save to keep the Moose ahead. Berdin denied all 19 shots he faced in the first period.

At 8:16 in the second frame, Tyler Graovac sent a cross-ice pass to Nathan Todd who went five-hole on Marlies netminder Andrew D'Agostini making the score 2-0 Manitoba. With just under four minutes to go in the second period, Hudson Elynuik capitalized on Teemu Kivihalme's rebound to get the Marlies on the board.

Midway through the third period, Joona Luoto sent a wrist shot from the wall that found its way to the back of net, pushing the Moose lead to 3-1. Nicholas Jones and Trent Bourque were credited with the assists, each recording their first point for the Moose. With under four minutes remaining in the frame, the Marlies were awarded a power play opportunity and Adam Brooks scored to get Toronto within one. Just over a minute later, Tyler Graovac found the empty net and secured Manitoba's 4-2 victory.

Statbook

Moose defenceman Trent Bourque made his debut with the club and recorded an assist during the contest

Tyler Graovac recorded his first multi-assist game for the Moose (2A)

Nathan Todd has posted a goal in back-to-back games (2G)

Nicholas Jones and Trent Bourque each recorded their first assists in antlers

Four of eight Moose goals this season have been recorded by players scoring their first AHL goal

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent (Click for full interview)

"He was certainly dominant tonight. In the first period, if he's not there, that's certainly not the final score. I thought he was outstanding tonight. But that's kind of the expectations we have for him. We know he's that good and he can be that good. Not only is he good around the net but Birdy likes to compete."

Forward Bobby Lynch (Click for full interview)

On using his three games with the Moose last year as advantage in his game:

"I want to make a good first impression. At camp, I got to play the first game which I know was big and I worked hard. I wanted to set my goals as many games as possible this year and I hope to do that."

What's Next?

The Moose will face the Marlies on Friday night in the final contest of their four-game series at Bell MTS Place. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The game is available to watch on moosehockey.com/listenlive, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com.

By: Jennifer Redenbach

Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0) vs. Toronto Marlies (2-1-0-0)

Thursday - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F

Toronto Marlies 0 1 1 2 Manitoba Moose 1 1 2 4

Quick Hits

Bobby Lynch and Joona Luoto recorded their first AHL goal during tonight's win.

Toronto tested Mikhail Berdin with and 45 shots, including 19 in the first period alone.

Tyler Graovac marked a three-point performance (1G, 2A), including his first goal with the Moose.

