Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket February 19th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators complete their 4 game campaign against Laval Rocket tonight in Montreal, after a 4-1 win Tuesday.

The Sens are 1-2-0-0 one week into the season heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Joey Daccord back in goal tonight, backed up by Filip Gustavsson.

Jonathan Davidsson, Cole Cassels, Zach Magwood, Filip Chlapik, Logan Brown, Robert Calisti, Colby Williams, Kevin Mandolese and Cedrick Andree are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

Belleville is 19-14-1-2 all-time against the Rocket after their win Tuesday night.

Today is the last of four straight games between the two sides in Montreal.

Who to Watch:

Alex Formenton was a second-round pick by Ottawa in the 2017 NHL Draft, and scored 27 goals and added 26 assists for 53 points in 61 games for Belleville in his first full pro season. He finished second among league rookies in both goals and points, helping the Senators claim the highest-scoring offense in the AHL during the 2019-20 season.

Ridley Greig was the 28th overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2020. Last season, he had 60 points (26 goals) in 56 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. With his first assist during Tuesday's game, Greig became the youngest player in Belleville Sens franchise history to register a point.

Clarke Bishop was a fifth- round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Draft who joined the Sens in January 2021. During the 2019-20 season he played 53 games in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers registering 19 pts, and 5 games with 1 pt for their NHL affiliate. Bishop was the 3rd goal scorer during Tuesday's game, with his first point for the Sens.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV and RDS. Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

Take 20% off any CCM hoodie, don't miss out on grabbing your favorites!

