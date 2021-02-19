Anaheim Ducks Assign Curran to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned defenseman Kodie Curran to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Curran, 31 (12/18/89), began this season with San Diego, scoring 1-1=2 points with a +1 rating in two games, including his first career AHL goal Feb. 5 vs. Bakersfield. The 6-2, 200-pound blueliner has earned 1-6=7 points with a +5 rating and 18 PIM in 22 career AHL games with San Diego and Hartford.

Signed as a free agent June 1, 2020, Curran played the last two seasons with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), collecting 24-62=86 points with a +13 rating and 91 penalty minutes (PIM) in 97 games. He was named the SHL's 2019-20 MVP and Defenseman of the Year after picking up 12-37=49 points with a +8 rating in 48 games. Curran led SHL defensemen in points and assists last season, while also recording the most points of any foreign-born player.

